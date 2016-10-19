Parliamentary elections 2016. Non-stop video surveillance of vote counting process after polling centres close at 9 p.m.

Activity within polling centres will be under non-stop video surveillance from the moment they close, at 9 p.m., until all of their members leave the building, the Government decided on Wednesday.

“One of the measures and objectives I announced right at the start of my tenure was to come up with addenda to the technical measures already stipulated by the government decision concerning the December 11 elections, addenda targeting objectivity, the elimination of any possible voter fraud in the second part of the electoral process, after the ballot boxes are closed. This is also the reason for the two measures we adopted through the government decision. The first concerns the voting stamps and a new envelope model and a new way to keep these stamps secure,” Interior Minister Dragos Tudorache (photo) said.

According to him, the envelopes will be transparent, self-sealing and will bear a registration number in order to eliminate suspicions about the way stamps will be sealed and secured after 9 p.m.

“The second measure concerns the video surveillance obligation, namely the use of tablets that polling centres are already endowed with, both in Romania and abroad, in order to record the vote counting process. It’s a very important measure in order to eliminate any suspicion about this stage of the electoral process, very important, a measure that comes to the support and benefit of the political participants to the electoral race, because it will give us the possibility to verify the integrity of the vote counting process in that stage,” Tudorache added.