Parliamentary elections, partial results: PSD – 46.09 pct in Senate and 45.9 pct in Chamber of Deputies

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) has obtained 46.09 pct of the votes expressed for the Senate in the parliamentary elections on Sunday and 45.9 percent in the Chamber of Deputies while the National Liberal Party (PNL) has obtained 20.26 pct of the vote for the Senate and 19.88 pct of the vote for the Chamber of Deputies after the processing of 99 percent of the votes.

According to the official website of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), third-placed is the Save Romania Union (USR) that gained 8.55 pct in the Senate and 8.49 in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has gained 6.28 pct in the Senate and 6.29 in the Chamber of Deputies, while the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has 6.07 pct in the Senate and 5.64 in the Chamber of Deputies.

Furthermore, the People’s Movement Party (PMP) has obtained 5.34 pct in the Senate and 5.06 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

MAE: Vote abroad ends; over 100,000 voters cast ballots

The vote of Romanians abroad in the elections for the Senate and Chamber of Deputies has ended on Monday morning, at 7:00 AM, Romanian local time – EET, with the closing of the last polls in the USA and Canada, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) informs.

The last polls to close were those in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Sacramento, Las Vegas (USA) and Vancouver (Canada).

Following the time zone differences, the vote abroad took over 35 hours and ran smoothly.

In total, in the 417 voting stations abroad over 106,038, MAE mentions.

Deputy PM Dincu: Vote on Sunday shows climate change, people voted positively, not negatively

Deputy PM Vasile Dincu has declared, for AGERPRES, that the vote on Sunday shows a “climate change”, that people stopped voting negatively, and have voted, in this case, positively, for a project.

“I believe it’s a vote that shows some things that were important for Romania and I hope those who are dealing with politics will understand the significance of this vote. Firstly, it’s a vote that shows a change of climate. If everybody said before that Romania votes only out of rejection, negatively, what was seen now was a positive vote. It was not a negative vote, but a vote for a project,” said Vasile Dincu.

According to him, the two large parties, the Social Democrat Party (PSD) and the National Liberal Party (PNL), had different strategies.

“The elections were different. PSD and Liviu Dragnea had a project, a governing project, a budget project and the others came with a negative vote, with the attempt to sow fear, the fear of communism, of Russians, of other things. (…) Secondly, I believe it’s for the first time – and I believe this is the merit of Liviu Dragnea – that the PSD manages such a score. Sure, if he didn’t have votes he lost to another party, it would’ve probably been more. But it is an unprecedented vote for the left in Romania. I believe it’s the first time this party had unity, the leader formed around himself a team, a younger team, with people that were [previously] unknown. Many people said that there were not a lot of personalities, but I believe that the time of parties with heavy leadership teams has passed, I believe people started looking at results, at projects and I believe this is very important,” Dincu stated.