Parliamentary elections 2016-Partial results, data centralized until 8:00: PSD – Senate – 45.25 pct; Chamber of Deputies – 45.09 pct

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) has gained in the Senate 45.25 pct of the votes expressed at a national level, and 45.09 pct of the votes expressed for the Chamber of Deputies, said, on Monday, the deputy president of the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC), Marian Muhulet (photo).

The National Liberal Party (PNL) obtained 20.32 pct in the Senate and 19.96 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Save Romania Union (USR) has obtained 9.32 pct in the Senate and 9.26 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has obtained 6.22 pct in the Senate and 6.15 pct in the Chamber of Deputies.

The Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) has 6.05 pct in the Senate and 5.62 in the Chamber of Deputies.

The People’s Movement Party (PMP) has obtained 5.51 pct in the Senate and 5.22 in the Chamber of Deputies.

The partial results were announced publicly at 10:00, presenting data centralized until 8:00

PSD gains highest vote scores in most counties

The Social Democrat Party (PSD) has obtained the highest vote scores in most counties, both in regards to the Senate and in the Chamber of Deputies, according to the partial results after the processing of 99 pct of the votes.

In the Senate, the PSD has gained the highest score in the counties of Botosani – 60.50 pct, Braila – 57.51 pct, Dambovita – 62.56 pct, Giurgiu – 66.24 pct, Olt – 61.57 pct, Dolj – 60.39 pct, Buzau – 64.95 pct, Vaslui 56.13 pct. In Bucharest, PSD gained 38.20 pct.

The National Liberal Party (PNL) has obtained in the Senate the highest scores in the counties of Salaj – 29.87 pct, Cluj – 27.52 pct, Alba – 37.08 pct, Sibiu – 36.54 pct.

The Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) has obtained the highest scores in the counties of Satu Mare – 32.79 pct, Mures – 31.43 pct, Harghita – 71.45 pct, Covasna – 62.70 pct.

In regards to the Chamber of Deputies, the PSD has gained the highest vote scores in the counties of Dolj – 59.28 pct, Olt – 59.29 pct, Giurgiu – 64.06 pct, Arges – 58.78 pct, Dambovita – 62.50 pct, Braila – 57.94 pct, Vaslui – 57.72 pct, Neamt – 58.28 pct, Valcea – 54.35 pct, Botosani – 59.15 pct, Suceava – 54.59 pct. In Bucharest, PSD gained 37,40 pct.

PNL has obtained in the Chamber of Deputies the highest vote scores in the counties of Salaj – 31,57 pct and Cluj – 27,68 pct.

UDMR has obtained in the Chamber of Deputies the highest vote scores in the counties of Harghita – 64,58 pct and Covasna – 53,77 pct.

