Partnership: Hotel operators in R. Moldova willing to learn management methods from Romanians

Hotel operators in the Republic of Moldova intend to develop a partnership with Romanian hotel operators, from whom to learn the management methods used within different departments, reads a press release of the Unions Federation of Romanian Tourism (FPTR).

Several hotel operators in the neighboring country will come next year for specialization in Romanian hotels, after a delegation from the Republic of Moldova visited more accommodation units in Bucharest, in mid-November.

The representatives of hotel operators in the Republic of Moldova have contacted this autumn FPTR, expressing their interest in finding out more about amenities and facilities provided by Romanian hotels but also about the management methods used within different departments – sales, reservations, promotion but also staff relations. Responding to this request, FPTR, in collaboration with SKAL Romania, organised from November 17 to 21, 2016 an infotour in Bucharest for a delegation made up of representatives of hotel operators from Moldova.

“In the first phase they just visited the hotels, but subsequently, next year, they will come for hands-on tuition. There aren’t many international hotel chains in the Republic of Moldova, therefore, hotel operators in this country who want to achieve European level, have thought it best if they learnt from us, because Romanian hotels are competitive on the European market,” mentioned Dragos Raducan (photo), FPTR first – deputy president.

The representatives of hotel operators in the Republic of Moldova will undergo tuition in accommodation units members of FPTR, that will devise hands-on application especially for them.

On the infotour, in November 17 – 21, the hotel operators visited 11 hotels of 3, 4 and 5 stars, belonging to both international chains and Romanian investment.

FPTR also cooperates with traveling agencies in the Republic of Moldova, that will send approximately 3,000 tourists to hotels members of the federation during winter holiday season. Traveling season for Moldovans ends on January 14, 2017, when another 2,000 Moldovan tourists will celebrate the Old Calendar New Year.

In the first nine months of 2016, 47,170 Moldovan tourists arrived in Romania, 18 pct more than the similar period of 2015.