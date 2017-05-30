Patricia Kaas: “A show that looks like me, the one since today”

“I want to suggest you a show that looks like me, the one since today” says Patricia Kaas about the show with which she will come back in Romania within less than one month. Four years later after her last concert in our country, Patricia Kaas has scheduled two meetings with the Romanian fans. On June 24, she will perform at the Palace Hall in Bucharest, and two days later she will sing in Rozelor Park, in Timisoara.

When Warner Music France record label announced the release of Patricia Kaas’s new album in 2016, the artist stated: “What would I wish today?… An album like those I was making in the old times. An album with songs that represent me”. The album includes 13 songs, in the melancholy tone which is specific to the artist. “I’m not sad, but melancholic. When you lose your mother when you’re 20, and your father dies shortly after this, melancholy becomes part of your life” Patricia Kaas added.

Patricia Kaas has been recently nominated for the “Best French Act Award” category, at Big Apple Music Awards 2017, a gala which will take place on October 22, in New York. Besides Patricia, there are also nominated for the same category Indila and Mylene Farmer. Inna and Alexandra Stan are competing for the “Best Romanian Act” category. Patricia’s fans can vote for her on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, at #BAMA2017DiamondEdition_PatriciaKaas.

The tickets for the Bucharest concert are available for prices between RON 120 and 300. The prices tickets for the concert in Timisoara vary between RON 80 and 300, depending on the distance to the stage. Tickets can be purchased online, at eventim.ro, or through the Eventim network.