Patriots’ Holiday commemorates Avram Iancu in Tebea

The Patriots’ Holiday, an event dedicated to the memory of Avram Iancu, took place on Sunday in Tebea, Hunedoara County.

The event takes place every year at the Pantheon of the Moti, in Baia de Cris commune, and commemorates Avram Iancu. Over 3,000 persons took part in the public ceremony and the folk shows organised this year. Political leaders Traian Basescu, Vasile Blaga and Alina Gorghiu were among those in attendance.

Poet Laurian Stanchescu, who pays honour to the memory of Avram Iancu each year by organising a 100-km march, had a harsh message for the Romanian President. He told President Klaus Iohannis he has no place being in Tebea because he refused to recognise Avram Iancu’s title of National Hero.

“I was saying at one point that if this was the 19th Century I would have challenged Klaus Iohannis to a duel. Of course, he knows what that would have entailed had this been the 19th Century. I am outraged because what we have here is overt anti-Romanianism on Klaus Iohannis’s part. It’s national treason. It’s a kind of public execution of our national culture and national history,” Laurian Stanchescu stated for Romania TV.

The official ceremony started at 10.30 a.m., at the cemetery in Tebea, with a religious service in Avram Iancu’s memory. The service was led by the Bishop of Deva and Hunedoara. State authorities and institutions laid wreaths of flowers. At the end, several speeches on the importance and personality of Avram Iancu were delivered. This year marks 144 years since Avram Iancu’s death.

The National Holiday in Tebea ended in the afternoon, with a folk show that featured well-known folk music singers.

Basescu greeted by crowd

After he recently suggested he could run for a seat in Parliament, Popular Movement Party (PMP) President Traian Basescu was greeted by the crowd in Tebea (photo), at the event that this year comes shortly before the start of the elections campaign. “I took part in the annual celebration dedicated to Avram Iancu’s memory. The holm oak I planted 10 years ago has grown beautifully, I poured water at its roots this year too. A folk holiday I attend with pleasure, every year,” Basescu posted on Facebook.