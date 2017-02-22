Pay to non-teaching staff to range between 1,450 and 1,947 lei

The Government is expected on Thursday to advance an emergency ordinance to solve pay issues related to the non-teaching staff in schools in order to bring their pay to a range between the minimum wage of 1,450 lei and 1,947 lei. (1 euro = 4.52 lei)

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the Government says that in the morning Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu, Education Minister Pavel Nastase and teachers’ trade union leaders had pay talks.

“I respect the work and contribution of each person in the education system. I am fully open to finding rapid solutions to the non-teaching staff pay issue in order to right this wrong done to nearly 53,000 education system employees,” Grindeanu was quoted as saying in the statement.

The solution would be placing the pay of this staff on the pay scale according to seniority and apply the solution as from February 2017.

Another topic regarded pay bonuses to the educational staff. Grindeanu said that the Government is paying attention to the issue, displaying full openness to its resolution.

“The attending government members and trade union leaders also discussed the advancement of a new education bill by the end of the year. Prime Minister Grindeanu showed the new bill will be the outcome of a wide consultation comprising the academia, civil society, trade unions, employers’ associations, political parties and other stakeholders,” reads the governmental statement.