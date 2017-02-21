Payment incidents advance over 40pct in January 2017, to 486 million lei

Payment denials involving debit instruments advanced 41.3 percent in January 2017 on a monthly basis, to 486.18 million lei, from 344.1 million lei, according to data collected by the Payment Incidents Register with the National Bank of Romania.

Y-o-y, denials were up 48 percent, as they were standing at 327.5 million lei in February 2016.

On the other hand, the number of operations denied by banks was down in January 2017, also on a monthly basis, to 4,379 from a previous 5,473, even below last year’s 5,431 payment incidents.

The largest share of transactions denied by banks in terms of value and occurrences regarded promissory notes: in January 2017, their value was 480.8 million lei, up from 334.5 million lei one month previously. But even in their case, the occurrences of denials decreased from 5,102 in December 2016 to 4,168 one month later.

Cheque payments denials were down in value terms, from 9.56 million lei in December 2016 to 5.38 million lei in 2017.