Payments rejected by banks decrease slightly in November compared to December, aprox. RON 314 mln

Payments with debit instruments rejected by banks decreased slightly in November compared to October, by 2.7pct – RON 314.4 million, from RON 323.13 million, according to the data published by the Center of Payment Incidents from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

Compared to last year, the payments with debit instruments rejected by banks have dropped over 10 pct, taking into account that in December 2015, payments totalled RON 351.8 millions.

Instead, the number of rejected operations by banks has increase in November 2016 compared to October to 4,921 from 4,801, but it was under the level registered last year, when 8,073 payment incidents were registered.

The biggest part of rejected transactions by bank, in terms of value and number of incidents, originates from payments by promissory notes. In November 2016, the value of rejected payments originating from payments with such instruments was RON 304.9 millions, decreasing from RON 315.85 millions in the previous month. In terms of number, the rejected payments made by promissory notes increased from 4,611 in October 2016, to 4,686 in November.

The value amount of rejected payments by check has increased, in November compared to October, from RON 7.27 million to RON 9.47 million.