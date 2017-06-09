Pelicam international festival premieres movies about environment and people, Danube waterfront screenings

Movies for children have been featured on Thursday in the opening of the 6th edition of the Pelicam International Film Festival on Environment and People running in Tulcea, with screenings on the Danube waterfront enticing movie lovers in a first in the history of the festival.

For the first time since the creation of the event, kindergarten children have a dedicated section given that until this year the movies were subtitled and thus only kids who knew how to read could entirely enjoy the show, the organizer of the event, Les Herbes Folles Association said.

“One of the films in the children’s program is the Red Turtle / La Tortue Rouge (Michael Dudok de Wit, France / Belgium / Japan, 2016) nominated for Best Animation Oscar 2016. The story of a shipwreck on a tropical island populated by turtles, crabs and birds, Red Turtle goes through all the major stages of a human being’s life. It is recommended for children over 7 years old and teenagers,” reads a release of the organizers.

The second day of the festival is dedicated to teenagers, and among the films to be featured at the ‘Jean Bart’ Theater will be “The Odyssey” directed by Jerome Salle, France, 2016, a film that presents 30 years of the life of famous scientist Jacques-Yves Cousteau. The opening ceremony of the 6th edition of the Pelicam festival will take place on the same day.

On Saturday, in the Pelicam camping laid out on the shore of the Ciuperca lake, the audience will be able to watch the movie “Landfill Harmonic” directed by Brad Allgood & Graham Townsley & Juliana Penaranda-Loftus, Paraguay/Norway/Brazil/US, 2015, winner of the 2016 Green Film Network award. The film tells the story of a children’s orchestra playing only on instruments that have been entirely crafted from garbage collected from an open dump.

The winners of this year’s Pelicam edition will be awarded Sunday night at the “Jean Bart” Theater; starting at 20:00 the Partizan rock band will close the event with a concert at the Avramide House.

Screenings are scheduled at the “Jean Bart” Theater and the campgrounds on the shores of Ciuperca lake, the Art Museum, the Avramide House and the Danube waterfront. Public access is for free.

This year’s jury will include the activist duo ‘Yes Men’, the satire and parody group that, according to organizers, “roast all governments and corporations in the world that are unfriendly to the environment and people.”

Other events at the 6th Pelicam edition include the opening of photo exhibitions, a radio journalism workshop, as well as debates on various themes with directors of films presented during the festival.

The festival is organized by the Les Herbes Folles Association with the support of the National Center for Cinematography, the Tulcea City Hall, the Romanian Cultural Institute, the Tulcea County Council and several companies.

Photo: Nicu Radu