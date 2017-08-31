Penitentiary for almost 1,500 employees to be built on field of two decommissioned military bases

A new penitentiary will be built on a 15-ha surface, on the land of two decommissioned military units in Unguriu, and it will be used in a first stage as a transfer unit for other penitentiaries that undergo modernization works, Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced on Thursday, at the end of his visit alongside Minister of Justice Tudorel Toader to the decommissioned military bases in Unguriu village of Buzau County.

“The first step has already been taken and Mr Minister gave his approval for the location, while the military bases still belong to the Ministry of National Defence, decommissioned at the moment. The Ministry of National Defence will transfer the plot of land to the Ministry of Justice, so that the necessary steps can be initiated,” Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said.

He stated that he doesn’t know yet “if it is going to be a big or a small penitentiary, but nevertheless it is going to be a very important investment for Buzau County, with 1,500 new jobs to be created.”

The Deputy Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, together with the Minister of Justice, Tudorel Toader, on Thursday visited two decommissioned military bases in the Unguriu village.

In 2013, the local elected officials in Unguriu asked the Ministry of Defence to approve the transfer of the former military bases to the mayor’s office.

“First steps in taking over the decommissioned military bases were taken in 2007, when the local administration succeeded to get approvals included from the ministries of Justice and Finance, and the local council has recently made a proposal that these facilities be transformed into a penitentiary, as they are quite fit for the purpose and also new jobs will be created,” Unguriu Mayor Ciprian Tirizica told AGERPRES.