Penitentiary union files complaint against JusMin Pruna

The Danubius Drobeta penitentiary trade union on Friday filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office against Justice Minister Raluca Pruna for repeated misinformation.

Danubius says in a press statement released on Friday that the trade unions reported Pruna to the attorney general for her statement at a meeting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) that she had lied when telling the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) about Romania having almost one billion euro earmarked for the building of seven penitentiaries.

“Today, October 21, 2016, we have sent to the Prosecution Office with the Supreme Court of Justice a complaint against Mrs Raluca Alexandra Pruna for the offence of repeated false representation before an international organisation of which Romania is a member. We believe that besides being deplorable and immoral, the offence of Justice Minister Raluca Alexandra Pruna, is criminal in nature because such statements imply willing disinformation related to Romania’s commitment to the European Court of Human Rights able to generate legal consequences as the aim of the misinformation was to avoid possible penalisation,” reads the Danubius statement.

The union members claim that Pruna’s alleged offence meet the description of Article 236 of the Criminal Code concerning false statements and Article 328 of the Criminal Code regarding false-related offences in connection with an international organisation.

On October 6, Pruna told a meeting of the Supreme Council of Magistrates that she had lied to ECHR when saying that 150 million euros each had been earmarked for the building of seven penitentiaries, when in fact the money was on paper only.

“(…) I went before ECHR and lied – and I mean lied well – by telling that we had secured the 150-million-euro budget for each of seven penitentiaries, almost one billion euro in total, but that was just good intentions, as in reality the money was not in the budget,” Pruna said back then.