Petre Roman after High Court hearing in “1989 Revolution” file: I remember what I experienced until the Revolution succeeded and Romanians were admired by whole world

Ex-Premier Petre Roman stated on Wednesday, when leaving the High Court’s Prosecutor’s Office, that he told military prosecutors everything he knows about what happened in December 1989, pointing out that he remembered what he experienced until the Revolution succeeded and Romanians were admired by the whole world. Roman added that justice can always be served, on condition the truth is sought in facts not in the imagination.

“There are many things to recount. Everything is important. (…) I remember what I experienced until the Revolution was a success and Romanians were the admiration of the whole world. This is all I remember, what I recall,” Petre Roman said after he was heard at the High Court of Justice’s Prosecutor’s Office (PICCJ) as witness in the Revolution dossier.

The ex-premier added that, in order to have a clear picture, the circumstances in which those tragic events took place should be very well understood. “I once thought that the Romanian revolution was a tragic disorder precisely because of this reason,” Roman added.

He pointed out that a problem is the fact that the armed forces were involved in the repression.

“Justice can always be served, on condition we seek the truth in facts, not in the imagination, not in political attitudes,” Petre Roman added, news.ro informs.

Ex-Premier Petre Roman was summoned at the High Court of Justice’s Prosecutor’s Office to be heard as witness in the Revolution dossier in which crimes against humanities are being probed.

On February 20, MEP Laszlo Tokes was heard in the Revolution dossier, also as witness. He told prosecutors that after the Ceausescus fled the events took place based on a plan prepared beforehand, whose main goal was to legitimise the new leadership. He pointed out that the military prosecutors’ questions focused on the December 22-30 period, namely on the creation and the initial actions of the National Salvation Front (FSN). During that period, the number of victims was higher than during the protests that led to the toppling of the dictatorship.

Bucharest National Theatre Director Ion Caramitru, former member of the Executive Bureau of the National Salvation Front Council, was also heard as witness in the Revolution dossier, on February 23.

As part of the investigation, military prosecutors have recently heard several former members of the National Salvation Front Council, and have demanded documents from several institutions, to use in the investigation in which crimes against humanity are being probed.

Military prosecutors from the Supreme Court’s Prosecutor’s Office ordered, on 1 November 2016, the expansion of the probe into the guilty acts, namely into crimes against humanity.

The dossier’s documents show that, in order to stay in power, the new political and military leadership formed after 22 December 1989, through its actions and orders, caused the death, wounding, physical harm, mental harm and detention of a high number of persons, “guilty acts that fall within the typical characteristics of crimes against humanity,” the PICCJ pointed out.

“The premised situation of crimes against humanity, referring to the existence of a generalised attack, stems from the high number of localities in which armed incidents occurred, with the aforementioned consequences. The manner in which this attack occurred shows the existence of a plan on which the actions were based, a plan that sought to generate a state of confusion among the armed forces, by splitting the leadership of the Defence Ministry and broadcasting false orders, reports and information, bringing people out into the streets and arming them and creating the appearance of a “civil war” in which armed units belonging to the Defence Ministry and Interior Ministry or of the same ministry fought each other, the goal being the legitimisation of the new leaders. To enact this plan, the Romanian Television was used to broadcast alarmist and sometimes false communiques, phone lines were cut and former military officers, loyal to the new political-military leadership, were put at the helm of state security and defence ministries, the consequence being a psychological and media “war” which caused numerous victims,” military prosecutors added.

Prosecutors are probing all guilty acts which were the object of case file no.11/P/2014, including the events that occurred throughout the country after 22 December 1989, in line with the directives included in the confirmation of the reopening of the criminal probe.

The “1989 Revolution” case is one of the most procrastinated investigations in the history of the Romanian judiciary. Prosecutors had to clarify the causes of 709 deaths, the wounding of 1,855 persons through the use of firearms, the wounding of 343 persons through other forms of violence and the illegal detention of 924 persons.