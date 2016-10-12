Petre Toba files complaint against CNATDCU

On Monday, former Interior Minister Petre Toba filed with the General Prosecutor’s Office a malfeasance in office complaint related to the way in which the commission of experts was set up within the National Council for the Certification of University Titles, Diplomas and Certificates (CNATDCU), the body that analysed his doctoral thesis, Agerpres informs.

According to judicial sources, the complaint targets both the members of CNATDCU’s General Council, who decided to set up the commission of experts, but also the members of the said commission.

On October 7, the special commission ascertained that ex-minister Petre Toba plagiarised his doctoral thesis and asked for his Ph.D. title to be revoked.

A different CNATDCU commission had previously decided that Toba did not commit plagiarism, however CNATDCU’s General Council decided to set up another commission to look into the ex-minister’s case.