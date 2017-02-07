PG: Criminal Codes amendment should be done by Parliament, by consulting specialists in area

The General Prosecutor’s Office (PG) says that amending the Criminal Codes should be done by Parliament, not by the Emergency Ordinances, but also by consulting specialists in the area.

“The Public Ministry reiterates the previous position expressed in the sense that the amendment to the Criminal Codes should be done by Parliament, and not by Emergency Ordinances, and to be the result of consulting specialists in the area,” representatives of the General Prosecutor’s Office specify in a press release on Monday.

In connection with the adoption by the Government of the Emergency Ordinance no. 14, through which the Government Emergency Ordinance (GEO) on amending the Criminal Codes was repealed, the General Prosecutor’s Office shows that it will express its point of view after a thorough analysis of all the norms of legislative techniques, as well the judicial effects that the new normative act can generate.