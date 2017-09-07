PG Lazar, DNA’s Kovesi and CSM’s Ghena arrive at Justice Ministry for talks before the arrival of the CVM mission to Romania

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar, Chief of the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) Laura Codruta Kovesi and Chairperson of the Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) Mariana Ghena arrived on Thursday at the Justice Ministry in order to have a prior meeting with Justice Minister Tudorel Toader before the arrival of the Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) mission to Romania.

“It is a preparatory meeting. It’s a preparatory talk. From a Supreme Council of Magistrates (CSM) point of view we are ready,” Mariana Ghena mentioned upon entering the Justice Ministry.

When asked to what extent the CVM objectives of the last report were fulfilled, Ghena relied: “To a great extent. Actually, aspects that were analyzed and interpreted by the CSM are included in a prior report that we have sent to the Justice Ministry and it [the report] is on the Council website.”

Augustin Lazar mentioned that, at the minister’s invitation, an analysis will be carried out in terms of the progresses made regarding the CVM. “We are to receive the visit of European experts and in this situation it’s important to know what are the progresses we have made,” Lazar added.

Chief prosecutor of the DNA Laura Codruta Kovesi refused to give any statements to journalists.