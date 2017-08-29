PG Lazar: Prosecutors have not accepted Justice Ministry’s proposals because they affect justice independence

Prosecutor General Augustin Lazar said Tuesday that prosecutors have not accepted the proposals to amend the justice legislation package unveiled by Justice Minister Tudorel Toader because they affect the independence of the judiciary.

“As a conclusion to the debates that have taken place in the general assemblies of prosecutors and the debates that have taken place in the Prosecutor General’s Council, we can say that we have a coherent message in that prosecutors have not accepted the legal proposals that were unveiled by the Ministry of Justice, and they did so because they affect the independence of the judiciary. Adopting these proposals would affect the independence of the judiciary and the operation of the judiciary. The saddest thing is that they would affect Romania’s European commitments. My colleagues sincerely hope that this was only a test of the marketplace of ideas in Romania, and these ideas will not be put into practice,” Lazar said at a news conference after a meeting of the Prosecutor General’s Council.

Lazar pointed out that the synthesis of the debates attended by 2,500 prosecutors from around the country will be presented to the minister of justice as soon as possible.

He argued that Toader’s legislative changes are rather “ideas” or “offerings,” and prosecutors have to take an attitude.

“There are some ideas, principles – I do not know how to call them – offerings, which, if put into practice, would be bad for the Romanian justice so many years after Romania’s accession to the European Union. According to our colleagues, even if we did not have a draft piece of legislation at hand, we had to take a stand, because it is a challenge to the independence of the prosecutors. (…) I have a 35-year career as a magistrate, and this has never happened to me. But we should observe what is happening around us and not be indifferent. But even if there are some ideas, we have to provide answers for the marketplace of ideas to test the offerings,” said Lazar.

