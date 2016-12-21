Philips Lighting concludes partnership with Enel to help the customers to reduce their energy consumption

Philips Lighting LED bulbs are now available in Enel network in Bucharest

The collaboration between the two companies meets the real need to create premises for an efficient energy future

Philips Lighting, a global leader in lighting, jointly with Enel Energy Muntenia offer the customers the opportunity to optimize their electricity consumption, by being able to purchase the LED bulbs from the Enel points in Bucharest.

“Our vision is to create the added value by the connected lighting, offering our customers the right light that brings, in addition to significant energy savings, sustained comfort, welfare, productivity and safety in everyday life. I firmly believe that the strategic partnership we release now with Enel in Romania will support our efforts to accelerate the transition to energy efficiency and the quality of lighting in the local market”, says Bogdan Balaci, General Director Philips Lighting for Southeastern Europe.

“We continue to follow our strategy centered on the client, which focuses on the continuous modernization of our operations and on the approach in several directions, since we are no longer a simply utility company, but we seek to become a supplier of goods and multiple services. The partnership with Philips Lighting is one of the measures taken to make our customers’ lives easier and we will continue to come up with other innovative solutions”, says Michele Grassi, General Director Enel Energy and Enel Energy Muntenia.

The LED bulbs from Philips Lighting offer the same brightness as the traditional bulbs but using only 20% of energy. Moreover, by eliminating the hazardous components such as mercury, they also help to protect the environment. Philips Lighting is investing heavily in the development of green technologies, strongly supporting globally the transition to LED lighting.

The customers can purchase a package that includes four LED bulbs, type 40W E14 or 75W E27, with prices starting at 90 euro / package, VAT included, and the offer is available at the Enel points Berceni, Drumul Taberei, Decebal and Militari, as part of a pilot project that will be extended nationally. More details: http://www.enel.ro/ro/servicii-clienti-enel-energie-muntenia.html

Moreover, the electricity supplier and Philips Lighting have recently launched a promotion for the customers who activate the electronic invoice. Until 31 December 2016, all the Enel customers in the traditional areas who activate the electronic invoice will benefit from a 50% discount on a selection of Philips lighting products available in the dedicated online shop. More details are available on http://www.enel.ro/ro/clienti-promotii-enel-philips-ee.html and here http://www.enel.ro/ro/clienti-promotii-enel- philips-em.html.

About Philips Lighting

Philips Lighting (Euronext Amsterdam ticker: LIGHT), a global leader in lighting products, systems and services, is committed to innovation that brings the business value, providing experiences that help the improve of the lifestyle. Targeting the professional market as well as the consumer, the company is an industry leader by using IOT (Internet of Things) for processing houses, buildings and public spaces. With sales of over 7.5 billion Euro in 2015, this company has a team of approximately 36,000 employees in more than 70 countries.

More details: www.lighting.philips.ro

About Enel

Enel is a multinational energy company, playing an important role in the electricity market and natural gas in the world, focusing particularly in Europe and Latin America. The Enel group operates in over 30 countries on four continents, has a net installed capacity of about 90 GW, generating electricity and gas through a network that covers approximately 1.9 million kilometers. With 61 million consumers worldwide, Enel has the largest customer base compared to the European companies in this sector and is one of the largest electricity companies in the continent in terms of installed capacity and reported EBITDA.

Present on the Romanian market since 2005, Enel is currently the largest private investor in energy, with operations in the distribution sector and electricity suppliers, but also the production of electricity from renewable sources. Enel has over 3,100 employees in Romania and provides a number of 2.8 million customers in three key areas of the country: Muntenia South (including Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, covering nearly a third of the local market distribution. Enel continues the development of an investment program to improve service quality, the network modernization and the implementation of local environmental standards of the Enel group.