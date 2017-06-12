Pilot of MIG 21 Lancer crashed in Constanta to be transferred to Bucharest “Dr. Carol Davila” hospital

A MIG 21 Lancer pilot who managed to eject himself from the aircraft before it crashed, Monday morning, near the Mihail Kogalniceanu airport, will be transferred to the “Dr. Carol Davila” Central Emergency University Military Hospital in Bucharest for a new medical assessment.

The aircraft, piloted by Lieutenant Commander Adrian Stancu crashed around 11:15hrs, near the Mihail Kogalniceanu Airport, in the area of Nazarcea village, Constanta County, during the execution of landing maneuvers. The pilot had reported to the control tower a major engine fault during landing maneuvers, just short before the crash.

The aircraft, which belonged to the ‘Lt. Aviator Gheorghe Mociornita’ 86th Air Force Base in Fetesti, had taken off around 10:00hrs from the ‘Mihail Kogalniceanu’ Airport on a training mission under the “Thracian Eagle 2017” exercise carried out alongside the Bulgarian Air Force.

According to a release of the National Defence Ministry, upon the return to the ‘Mihail Kogalniceanu’ Airport at the end of the mission, the pilot reported a major engine failure, as its operating parameters deteriorated rapidly.

“The pilot ejected himself as per procedures, while the aircraft crashed outside inhabited areas. The case is being investigated by the Military Prosecutor’s Office, according to legal procedures, and the circumstances of the accident will be investigated by a committee appointed by the General Chief of the Romanian Air Force Staff,” the statement reads.