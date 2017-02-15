Pink Martini, with Storm Large, in Bucharest

The small orchestra, Pink Martini, comes back in Bucharest, at Sala Palatului, on the 20th and 21st of April. Jazz, pop, classical music, those will be two special nights. With a sound that combines different influences, from Cuban-jazz and chamber music to Brazilian marches and film noir soundtracks, the members of the orchestra have displayed up to now their multilingual repertory on stages all around the world. Storm Large is the voice that will accompany the orchestra in their new European tour. Event planner: Events.

“If the United Nations had a house band in 1962, hopefully we’d be that band”, Thomas Lauderdale, the leader of the orchestra, would often say. Pink Martini was born in 1994, in Oregon, Portland, Lauderdale’s hometown. Thomas was then doing politics, and the many charitable events he was a part of, made him think he could form an orchestra that would battle against the noise and the mediocrity some called music. After he started the band, he left the political life and exclusively focused on this project that was loudly roaring around the Globe. Vintage, sophisticated cosmopolitan, Pink Martini’s music is a late night walk through the biggest docks and cities of the world, with their stories and their scents: from Middle Est docks in Istanbul, in Naples and Lisbon, to Parisian coffee shops or Brazilian beaches.

Twenty years later, Pink Martini was performing in 22 different languages in opera theatres, concert halls, movie festivals, at museums and fashion shows. In 2014, Pink Martini was inducted into the Hollywood Bowl of Fame and also into the Oregon Music Hall of Fame. Besides being Pink Martini’s voice in live shows, Storm Large is an actress, a playwright and a writer. She achieved national fame in the States in 2006, as a finalist at the TV show CBS Rock Star: Supernova. Despite being eliminated in the last week before the finale, Storm still remained inside the hearts of all her fans.

The perfectly harmonized instruments, alongside the singer’s powerful voice, create the perfect mix for musical treasures as “Amado Mio”, “Splendor in the Grass” or the song that soothes Romanian’s souls, “Până când nu te iubeam”. A unique musical journey around the world, more spectacular with every new performance.

On the 20th of April, the doors will open for the audience beginning 7 P.M, and the show will start at 8 P.M. The tickets are now available at 120 lei, 145 lei, 190 lei, 220 lei, 280 lei (VIP), depending on your position towards the scene. Tickets are available at www.eventim.ro, or through Eventim (Germanos, Vodafone, Orange and Domo shops, Humanitas and Cărtureşti bookshops).