Placed under court supervision, Liberals’ co-chair Vasile Blaga resigns from the leadership of the party

Co-Chair of the National Liberal Party Vasile Blaga stated as he came out from the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) seat in Ploiesti, where he had stayed more than two hours, that he is under court supervision.

Vasile Blaga was cited as a suspect in a case regarding the charge of influence peddling.

Blaga stated he will prove his innocence and answered he is the first who has to respect the statute, when asked if he’ll resign from the leadership of the party.

“I am the guarantor of respecting the statute and the party’s decisions. I will act accordingly (…) I am the first that has to respect the statute,” Blaga said.

Minutes after he was placed under court supervision Blaga kept his word and announced his resignation from the position of co-chair of the National Liberal Party and election campaign coordinator for the parliamentary election.

“Following the charges that were brought to me today, I will prove my innocence in front of the competent institutions. I, myself am the guarantor of respecting the PNL’s statute and decisions. I can’t ask my colleagues to respect the integrity criteria while I don’t. Thereby I will act accordingly and will submit my resignation from co-chair of the National Liberal Party and from campaign chief coordinator for this year parliamentary elections,” Blaga announced in a press release sent to Agerpres.

Anti-corruption Directorate: Vasile Blaga, prosecuted for influence peddling, received 700,000 Euro

The National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA) has started a criminal prosecution of Senator, MP Vasile Blaga, co-Chair of the National Liberal Party, at the time of the acts a secretary-general of a ruling party, for influence peddling, a release by the DNA reads.

Vasile Blaga is charged with repeatedly receiving in 2011 – 2012, for three times through an intermediary of as many as 200,000 Euros, as well as with receiving another 500,000 Euros from Stefan Gheorghe which provenance he was well aware of.

In the file are also prosecuted Gheorghe Stefan, at the time of acts deputy chairman of a ruling party and mayor of the Piatra Neamt city, for influence peddling and use of ruling position’s influence in a political party, with the goal to receive money, goods or other undue benefits, and Horatiu Bruno Berdila, an official of a company, for purchasing influence.

The prosecutors say that in 2009, within the ruling political party a manifestly understanding existed between persons with top positions – secretary-general Vasile Blaga and deputy president Gheorghe Stefan -, with the goal to getting money for the party.

“According to the agreement, this thing was to be achieved by the appointment with help of the politically designated ministers, of some persons agreed at the leadership of the national companies and public bodies under these ministries, through whom public procurement contracts were to be attributed to some firms willing to ‘subscribe’ for the political formation the two were part of. In this respect, the suspect Stefan used directly his influence in the political milieu and determined the people in charge at the relevant ministries’ level to appoint at the top of a national energy company a certain person,” the DNA reads.