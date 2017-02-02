Ploiesti 11th grader Alina Cristiana Tache wins ‘Juvenes Translatores’ award for Romania

Alina Cristiana Tache, an 11th-grade student at the philology bilingual section of the “Mihai Viteazul” National College of Ploiesti, is the winner for Romania of the annual young translator contest “Juvenes Translatores” organized by the European Commission, the EC Representation in Romania announced in a release.

A total of 28 secondary school students, one from each member state, will be invited to Brussels on 6 April to receive their trophies from Commissioner Günther Oettinger, responsible for Budget and Human Resources.

“My congratulations to the winners of the 10th competition. Your parents and teachers must be very proud of your achievement, and I applaud you for taking on the challenge and showing such promising talent. Languages open minds and break down barriers. They help us understand other peoples and cultures. Congratulations for showing creativity and flair in all 24 EU languages. Well done to you all!”, Commissioner Oettinger said in a release.

For the 10th time since 2007, over 3,000 students from across the European Union translated texts, this time on the subjects of languages and translation. They could choose from any of the 552 possible combinations between any two of the EU’s 24 official languages.

A passionate about foreign languages and already extremely interested in pursuing a career as a translator, Alina Cristiana Tache provided a Romanian-language rendition of a German text and is convinced that the ‘Juvenes Translatores’ award will positively impact her future career.