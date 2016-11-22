Ploiesti Court of Appeal postpones ruling on former Electoral Authority’s head challenge to pre-trial arrest decision

The Ploiesti Court of Appeal postponed on Tuesday the ruling on the challenge filed by former president of the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) Ana Maria Patru to the pre-trial arrest decision handed down on Nov. 16 by the first instance court in the case where Patru is charged with influence peddling and money laundering.

Ana Maria Patru was brought Tuesday morning from pre-trial arrest to the Ploiesti Court of Appeal, which is to rule on the defendant’s challenge, but the panel postponed the ruling, court representatives told Agerpres.

According to the National Anti-corruption Directorate (DNA), between April – June 2008, Ana Maria Patru, in her then capacity as AEP vice president, claimed from a certain trading company 210,000 euros representing the price of a Bucharest apartment, in exchange for her supporting the smooth unfolding of an AEP contract with the company and the award to the same company of other contracts. Company representatives offered Patru the money in 2009 and the AEP head fulfilled her promise, the anti-corruption prosecutors state, adding that in 2011, using the weight of her public position, Ana Maria Patru demanded from representatives of the same company the sum equivalent to the price of a Land Rover, and consequently received 15,000 euro.

In exchange, Patru offered to support the smooth unfolding of the service contracts concluded by the company with AEP, but also to help the company secure and carry out other contracts, which effectively happened.