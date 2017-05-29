Ploiesti will be the Capital of education at the beginning of June!

The International Education Festival – FIEdu will be organized in Prahova, Ploiesti, for the second year in a rows the most important representatives in the educational system from Romania and abroad will attend the Festival. Experts from three continents are expected at this editions, making Ploiesti become the Capital of education at early in June, by their presence and the approached topics.

The “Iubesc Ploiestii” Association together with the Finnish Inspirational Educational Center Yuppy Koti and the Seeding Knowledge Foundation will organize in June 10 – 11, 2017 in Ploieşti, for the second year in a row, the International Education Festival – FIEdu, with the participation of some of the most important education actors in Romania and abroad. According to the organizers, FIEdu comes with a unique concept in Romania and Eastern Europe. It is a non-profit, creative and accessible event that encourages and supports national and international collaboration, bringing together decision-makers, school principals, education researchers, teachers, parents and children.

This year, the event is attended by educational experts from three continents, namely six countries: Finland, Estonia, Sweden, UK, the United States of America and Singapore. Thus, according to the organizers, there are expected to come in Ploiesti: Päivi Pohjanheimo, Embassy of Finland in Bucharest; Jukka Kangaslahti PhD, Senior Advisor European Parliament; Lisa Vernon MBE, Historic Royal Palaces UK; Johan Wendt, Founder Mattecentrum & Swedish Educational Broadcasting Co.Member; Nancy Commins PhD, Clinical Proffesor of Education University of Colorado Denver; Sari Koponen MEd, Primary School Teacher Finland; Harry Shuttleworth, Director of Transylvania College; Lim Ai Hong, Teacher, Singapore; Ruxandra Mercea, Executive Director of Transylvania College; Tincuta Apateanu, Founder Edusfera Bucharest; Simona David-Crisbasanu, Founder ROI; Alexandra Anton, Founder of Yuppy Koti Center Ploiesti; Iren Arsene, Managing Director, Old Court Publishing, President Old Court Association; Daniela Dumulescu, Lecturer in Psychology, Babeş-Bolyai University Cluj-Napoca; Mari Nicolae, Deputy Head-Avenor College Bucharest; Dan Popa, Inventor – Statia de Joaca; Carmina Trambitas Vakulovski, Teacher -Brasov; Claudia Chiru, Primary School Teacher – Bucharest, Founder of SAGAKid & SAGA Association; Liviu Draghici, Teacher & Founder Anticafee New Experience Ploiesti; Teodora Slobozeanu, Elementary School Pupil Ploiesti BookTuber Tea Scrie si Citeste. Also, public and private school principals, educational researchers, teachers and pupils from Romania will also participate in the debate. They will discuss important topics for education such as: combating illiteracy and decreasing the school abandon, collaboration between parents, children and teachers, ways to reduce bureaucracy in the education system, learning out of school experiences, the importance of the education leaders’ vision, financial education and modern teaching methods, etc. The debates will also approach topics such as the acquisition and continuous improvement of emotional intelligence, learning experiences in museums and palaces, reading efficiency and the importance of the education leaders’ vision, unprecedented experiences in learning and in the discovery of the world by preschoolers.

Those who will participate at this festival will attend inspirational speeches, practical workshops, networking sessions and exhibitions. Also, on June 10 and 11, 2017, education enthusiasts will be able to take part in: plenary sessions at the Europa Hall of the Administrative Palace in Ploiesti, practical workshops for teachers and parents to be held at the “Great Union” Hall of the Culture Palace of Ploiesti and the Study Hall of the “Human Museum”. There will also be: Smart Gallery – Educational materials and software in Romania and abroad, organized at the Hall of Columns of the Ploiesti Culture Palace, Kids Outdoor Festival – Children’s Outdoor Festival – an event organized by the Seeding Knowledge Foundation, to which children who accompany their parents to the festival and not only them, can participate for free.