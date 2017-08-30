PM asks Ministry of Economy to make public synthesis of ANPC checkups into banking system

Prime Minister Mihai Tudose on Wednesday asked the Ministry of Economy to make public the synthesis of the results of the checkups that the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC) conducted into the banking system.

“And I have something to ask the Ministry of Economy, namely the Secretary of State. I received a synthesis of the results of the checkups that the ANPC conducted into the banking system. Given that the ANPC is subordinated to the Ministry of Economy, I want this report to be published on the Ministry’s website, to be made public, that is,” Tudose told the Secretary of State Petre Iulian Nicolescu, in the beginning of Wednesday’s Government meeting.

The head of the Executive underscored that “this is no secret.” This is why we did this, so that we all know what is happening, isn’t it? I admit that I haven’t read it yet, but, since it’s so thick and nice, I believe that it would be an interesting reading for everybody, and not just for us internally,” pointed out Tudose.