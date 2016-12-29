PM candidate Sorin Grindeanu: I’m ready for any scenario

Sorin Grindeanu, the new Social Democrat Party (PSD) nomination for the position of Prime Minister, declared on Wednesday evening, in a TV show, that he is looking forward to President Klaus Iohannis’ decision, adding that he is ready for “any scenario”.

“I am ready for any scenario, I am not on my own. I view with great responsibility the vote my colleagues cast for me today. And more than that, the citizens’ vote (…). I do not want to make any appreciations as to what the President will do (…). I am from Banat, I like to take things slowly. Let’s see what happens tomorrow [e.n. – Thursday] and how things will look tomorrow. (…) I think it is normal to wait for the President’s decision,” Grindeanu said.

As far as the new Cabinet is concerned, he specified that consultations are due in the PSD – the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) coalition, in order to set up a calendar.

“The calendar is extremely short (…). I will carry out discussions with the Coalition, with the chairs of the two Chambers and we will establish a calendar. We had wished, and I am not talking about myself, to do these things a week ago, when Sevil Shhaideh was nominated,” he added.

Asked whether he had something to communicate to President Klaus Iohannis, Grindeanu replied: “Responsibility and modesty. This is what we will try to convey, if he makes this nomination.”

The documents regarding Sorin Grindeanu’s nomination as Prime Minister reached the President’s Cabinet, the President’s spokesperson, Madalina Dobrovolschi, declared for Agerpres on Wednesday.

The leaders of the PSD-ALDE Coalition Liviu Dragnea, Calin Popescu-Tariceanu and Daniel Constantin – signed on Wednesday a document through which they inform the head of the state, Klaus Iohannis that the new nomination for the position of Prime Minister is Sorin Grindeanu.