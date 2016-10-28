PM Ciolos: A Romania without corruption, with a responsible political class, isn’t an illusion, as Mr. Dragnea says

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos told Agerpres on Friday that a governance programme after 11 December must be developed based on some publicly assumed principles, not only declarativly, transposed in public policies, and the principles such as a Romania without corruption, with a responsible political class, aren’t illusions, as Social Democrat leader Liviu Dragnea claims.

“From my point of view, a governance programme after the elections of 11 December should be developed based on some publicly assumed principles, not only declaratively, principles transposed in political decisions, in facts, in public policies. A Romania without corruption, a Romania with a responsible political class, a Romania governed with commonsense are not illusions, as Mr. Dragnea says. They are cornerstones needed for the country’s development. To me, it is the only way I am prepared to assume. Not by the side of any party, not for the sake of going on in a position or another, but only together with those assuming these values. This was the idea of launching the Romania 100 Platform and this is the key of the discussions I have and will have with the parties supporting this platform,” Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos pointed out in a statement to Agerpres.

Asked about his statement making a call on the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Save Romania Union (USR) not to use his image on election posters, Dacian Ciolos maintained that these two parties can use “the principles and the project portfolio” presented in the Romania 100 Platform.

“Both PNL and USR have publicly announced they support the Romania 100 Platform. If we support the values it includes, I see no problem that, in the context of promoting the Romania 100 Platform, both the principles of the portfolio of projects be used, as well as the visual elements on the platform website. As for the rest, both PNL and USD have their own campaign strategies, depending on their governance programmes and priorities,” Dacian Ciolos also said.