PM Ciolos after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo: Preparations have started to host NATO multinational brigade on Romania’s territory

Prime minister, Dacian Ciolos on Saturday said at Gura Humorului, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo that preparations have commenced for the hosting of the NATO multinational brigade on Romania’s territory.

“We have already decided at government level that the Foreign Affairs Ministry and the National Defence Ministry will follow a measures plan and a measures calendar in the next period, by end-year, so that those decisions (made at the Warsaw NATO Summit – editor’s note) to be enforced. This topic was also discussed in the Supreme Council for National Defence (CSAT) sitting. (…) And preparations have commenced also from the infrastructure’s point of view, to host this multinational brigade. We already have confirmations, Poland included has confirmed it maintains commitment it made for this presence. I have tackled this topic with Mrs. Prime Minister,” said Dacian Ciolos in a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart at Gura Humorului, the Suceava County.

According to Ciolos, this matter is permanently on the agenda of the Defence and Foreign Affairs ministers of Poland and Romania.

EU peacekeeping factor, says PM Ciolos, yet tools to lead to prosperity must be created

The European Union is a peacekeeping, stability factor, and yet tools should be created to lead to prosperity, said the Romanian Premier, Dacian Ciolos on Saturday, after his meeting with Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo.

“Peace is very important and clearly the European Union is a peacekeeping, stability factor but, beyond all this, we should build the instruments, too, to boost prosperity in the EU and allow us to face the challenges the Union is confronted with. We have talked about fighting terrorism, about migration these are topics that could never be avoided in the talks about the future of the European Union. (…) We believe that there are measures that could be made in the very next period with no amendments of the European Treaties, measures to lead to both an improvement of the functioning of the European bodies and bring the European decision-making, institutional process closer to the citizens and also measures to end into even a rethinking of some community, European policies capable to better consider the current realities,” said Premier Dacian Ciolos in a joint press statement with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo at Gura Humorului, northeastern Suceava County.

According to Ciolos, the continuity of the European process is paramount.

“On the other hand, we must have an approach on the European Union better connected to the citizens’ expectations than it used to be in the past. We must focus on the ways of working, of preparing decisions and enforcement of some policies that should firstly consider the European citizens’ expectations, and of some decisions to lead to an improvement of the living conditions in the European Union,” specified Ciolos.

He added that Romania and Poland are interested that in the future a cohesion policy and a joint agricultural policy existed.

“These are two policies that cover a consistent part of the European budget. We believe we should start to think as of now how to redefine these policies for them to have a better answer to the today realities from the field need’s point of view as well, (…) the field investments, and also from the perspective of the more efficient use of the budget,” explained Ciolos.

Ciolos: EU will never be the same after Brexit, it’s a turning point

The European Union will not be the same after Great Britain exits the Union, this being a “turning point” that should be used to make the EU more credible in the eyes of its citizens, said the Romanian Prime Minister, Dacian Ciolos on Saturday, at Gura Humorului, the Suceava County, after a meeting with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo.

“We think we should take advantage of this turning point and tackle measures that could be taken both on the short and the long term to improve the functioning of the European Union and to make the EU more credible in the eyes of its citizens. It is very important to avoid European centrifugal forces and phenomena, to stay united,” added the Romanian PM, in a joint press conference with the Polish Premier, who’s on a working visit to our country.

Ciolos stressed that Great Britain will remain a strategic partner to Romania.

“We are interested for these exit negotiations of the UK from the EU (…) to not get the Great Britain out of certain collaboration projects from inside the EU, such as the common security and defence policy,” specified Ciolos. “We believe that this (…) analysis should go beyond the military defence, we should think of how we could work together more efficiently at European level to intervene on broader security topics, such as terrorism, the defence against certain natural disasters, the EU capacity, rapid reaction force,” said Ciolos.

A topic of joint interest for Poland and Romania is the way the enforcement of the free movement of persons will be defined.

“The free movement of persons and workers from the EU to the UK is an important matter inside the talks and the access of the UK to the European common market,” said Ciolos.

According to the Romanian Premier, the Brexit will have an impact on the way the EU budget will be established.

“Currently, in the European budget the cohesion policy and the common agricultural policy represent a significant share. (…) The European Union has to continue to have a consistent budget to fund the community policies,” concluded Ciolos.

Polish PM Beata Szydlo: Migration policy must be changed

The Polish Premier, Beata Szydlo on Saturday said, after a meeting with her Romanian counterpart, Dacian Ciolos at Gura Humorului, the Suceava County, that the migration policy must be changed by increasing the humanitarian aid outside the EU borders.

Beata Szydlo has paid a working visit on Saturday to northeastern Romania.

Yesterday (on Friday – author’s note) a reunion took place in Warsaw with the German Chancellor Merkel and the Visegrad Group and we have agreed upon (…) a compromise, to changing the migration policy (…) by increasing the humanitarian aid outside the EU borders. And we said we shall never agree with mechanisms of allocation and obligation of the member states to receive indications from higher levels forcibly, without consultations. This migration policy must be changed, the head of the Polish Government said in a joint press conference with PM Ciolos.

Beata Szydlo specified that the EU states should stay whether they want to find a compromise and talk about the issues that do not allow a reform of the EU.

The compromise will win, I hope and believe, because the European Union needs the strengthening of these bodies, and not their weakening, added the Polish PM.

Beata Szydlo said that so far the migration policy showed no positive effects whatsoever. Poland stays on this position that this matter should get a resolve where it has started. Poland will increase its financial aid for the humanitarian support and we shall have some other initiatives, too in this direction. The agreement between the EU and Turkey must operate more efficiently and this situation should be monitored permanently, she added.

Eventually, the Polish PM said that within the European Union a talk about the EU’s future must take place.

After Brexit we should answer to the question ‘Why did this happen?’ The European elites have underestimated the centrifugal trends in the EU. One of these important crises is the migration crisis. (…). Should we not accept, without taking steps, the situation will go on. It is possible that these pessimistic feelings on the functioning of the EU to deepen. (…) The events in the last few months in Europe have given birth to concerns and anxieties, concluded Beata Szydlo, according to Agerpres.

Romania is open to continue collaboration with Visegrad Group

Romania is open to continue collaboration with the Visegrad Group, on Saturday said the Romanian Premier, Dacian Ciolos, at Gura Humorului at the end of his meeting with the Polish Prime Minister, Beata Szydlo.

“As regards the participation in the consultations with the Visegrad Group, such consultations have taken place in the past and certainly there will be such meetings in the future, too. On certain joint topics, Romania has shown its availability to participate in such a dialogue. On the other hand, we are interested (…) by a dialogue with other member states. It is paramount to demonstrate that through these consultations we do not contribute to deepening faults that currently exist among various groups of member states within the EU and on the contrary, that we use these dialogues to a better identification (…) of the common topics of interest and to make it that the EU decision-making process among the 28, and soon-to-be 27 member states, to operate very well,” the Prime minister Dacian Ciolos said in a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart.

In her turn, Beata Szydlo said that the Visegrad Group is open to various forms of collaboration and that should PM Ciolos will show desire for a dialogue, a meeting as such will be organized.

PMs Ciolos, Szydlo visit the Voronet Monastery

Prime minister, Dacian Ciolos and his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo have visited on Saturday the Voronet Monastery, in the County of Suceava.

Ciolos is in northeastern Suceava County on Saturday, on the occasion of the working visit paid by Beata Szydlo to Romania.

The visit to Voronet took place after the meeting of the two officials.

The Voronet Monastery, erected in 1488, in just three months and three weeks, during the rule of the then Moldovan ruler Stephen the Great, is known as the “Sistine Chapel of the East” and it is renowned for its exterior frescoes with so much brightness and intense colours and for the hundreds of characters kept for many centuries on the azure paint, a specific colour of this monastery based on a secret azurite formula.