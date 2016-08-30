PM Ciolos and Labour Minister Pislaru pay visit to Italy to stand by earthquake affected Romanians

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos (photo) and Labour Minister Dragos Pislaru are paying a visit to Italy on Tuesday, to be by the side of the Romanian community affected by earthquake.

According to a Government press release sent to Agerpres, PM Ciolos and Labour Minister Pislaru are to meet the four injured citizens and the Romanian families in the refugee camp in the Amatrice area.

During the evening, Ciolos and Pislaru will participate in the state funeral service organised in the memory of the earthquake victims, alongside Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Matteo Renzi.