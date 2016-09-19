PM Ciolos at Parliament plenary session to report on budget execution

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos will report on Monday for a “Prime Minister’s Question Time” scheduled during Parliament’s plenary session, according to a press statement by the Romanian Cabinet to Agerpres.

The Standing Bureaus of the two chambers issued an invitation last week for Ciolos to report on the 2016 budget execution.

“It has been decided that the PM is invited to the Parliament to report on the budget execution, because there is a lot of confusing information in the public space. The Standing Bureaus consulted with the PM’s office and we agreed that on Monday, September 19, he would be present for the plenary session,” Senate Chairman Calin Popescu Tariceanu announced last week.

He added that PM Ciolos will have 30 minutes for a presentation at the beginning of the sitting. Parliamentary groups will then have their interventions according to number of MPs and, in the end, the PM will answer questions.

“I believe it is absolutely necessary to have a clear stance form your part on the real intentions of the Government, because the contradictory information we receive from members of the Cabinet creates confusion and concern among investors, employees and all other citizens,” national leader of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) Liviu Dragnea pointed out in an open letter sent to PM Ciolos last week, referring to possible amendments to the Fiscal Code circulated in the media.