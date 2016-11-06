PM Ciolos at the 5th meeting of the China and CEE heads of government in the 16 + 1 format hosted by Riga: We’re expecting concrete signals for access of Romanian food products on Chinese market

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos says he is expecting ‘concrete signals’ from the Chinese authorities for the access of Romanian agri-food goods on Chinese market.

Ciolos has spoken about the development of the commercial trade between Romania and China at the 5th reunion of the heads of government and state with the Central and Eastern European countries and China in 16+1 format, organised in Riga, Latvia.

“I’m thinking first of all of meat and meat products. There is already access for an operator for pork, but we expect other operators (to be granted access), (…) in meat production,” said Ciolos during a press statement in Riga, according to a recording issued by the Romanian Government’s YouTube page.

According to the Premier, the granting of the export licenses is needed to allow the access of the Romanian goods on Chinese market.

“It is about the authorisation of the Romanian meat producers who want to export. This authorisation is individual, (…) the Romanian Sanitary-Veterinary Authority is in contact with its Chinese similar counterpart, but we also need a high level boost for this. I well know this topic ever since I used to be a European Commissioner and I know that beyond the technical part a boost at government level is needed,” said Ciolos.

The head of government also said he is interested in developing tourism between the two countries.

Dacian Ciolos also specified that he was going to tackle with his Chinese counterpart the topic of the Rovinari and Cernavoda projects.

Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation on Energy Projects set up in Bucharest

Premier Dacian Ciolos, attending on Saturday the plenary sitting of the 16 + 1 Cooperation Summit in Riga, Latvia, announced the establishment of the Bucharest-based Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation on Energy Projects, informs a government release.

“I am pleased that the first point of my intervention today is the official announcement of the establishment in Bucharest of the Centre for Dialogue and Cooperation on Energy Projects. This is yet another proof of our substantial support and commitment towards cooperation in the 16 + 1 format. A major goal of the Center is to strengthen our cooperation format, and this will be achieved by expanding the existing acquis on trade and energy technologies to areas such as renewable energy, intelligent networks, energy efficiency, clean coal technology, and nuclear energy,” Premier Ciolos said in his intervention.

According to the Premier, the Center will play an important role in the exchange of knowledge and will promote a clearer picture of the opportunities the highly dynamic Chinese market holds for European companies.

“The representatives of governments and business communities in our countries will meet in a few weeks in Bucharest to work out the Centre’s future calendar of activities. In addition, a fair and an energy exhibition in the 16 + 1 format are scheduled to take place in Bucharest in Q1 2017,” Ciolos announced.

In his intervention, the Romanian Prime Minister also referred to trade flows and inter-human contacts, which, according to him are “the factors that generate connectivity and development.”

“Ever intensifying commercial exchanges are an important driver for our economies. We count on the continued support of Chinese authorities to speed up approval procedures for access to the market. For instance, our agri-food exports to China carry a major potential to balance our trade deficits,” said Ciolos.

According to the Premier, inter-human contacts are an essential resource for expanding connectivity and innovation. “This year, we introduced Chinese language in our school curriculum. I would also like to emphasize the need for enhanced cooperation and exchanges in tourism. All these would substantially contribute to our social and economic development, but also to a better understanding between our cultures,” Ciolos said.