PM Ciolos delivers speech to Leaders’ Summit on Refugees in New York: Romania fully acknowledges shared responsibility for managing large movements of refugees

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Tuesday pointed out that Romania fully acknowledges a shared responsibility for managing the large movements of refugees, insisting that urgent measures are needed to settle this crisis.

“Romania fully acknowledges a shared responsibility for the management of large movements of refugees. There are various possibilities, resources and policies to meet this challenge, as there are also various forms of contributions to the joint effort of the world community. Given the context, Romania has increased in stages its contribution over various levels of humanitarian action, both as a donor and as a resettlement destination. Through its efforts, Romania has sought to diminish humanitarian pressure by providing funds to international humanitarian organisations, including the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and the United Nations World Food Program,” Ciolos said in a speech to a leaders’ summit in New York on Tuesday on the global crisis of refugees organised by the US, Canada, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, Mexico and Sweden.

Ciolos also said Romania has extended bilateral humanitarian aid to Turkey, Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Afghanistan, while also providing temporary shelter to refugees at its emergency transit centre in the western city of Timosara.

“Since its inception in 2008, this facility has provided assistance to over 2,000 refugees as their cases were taken over for future resettlement. As far as education and legal employment opportunities are concerned, Romania is providing all children of foreigners enjoying protection the same rights to education that the law accords to the Romanian children under law,” said Ciolos.

He added that this August, the Romanian Government submitted to the Romanian Parliament a bill that will set up a cooperation framework for development and humanitarian aid , ‘combining humanitarianism, development and financial instruments in an innovative way.”

“The revision of Romania’s relevant policies is based on the conviction that the best way to cope with the refugee crisis is to tackle its main causes support the refugees’ countries of origin and transit countries. As a member state of the European Union, Romania has supported a coordinated response from the EU that calls for voluntary participation in the transfer and resettlement of refugees,” said Ciolos.

He added that Romania is substantially contributing human resources and technical means to border control as well as search and rescue missions in the Mediterranean Sea, mentioning that so far this year 49 Romanian national asylum experts have been seconded to the FRONTEX border management agency and the European Asylum Support Office.

“By these efforts, we keep up our commitment to our joint humanitarian cause of responding to the refugee crisis,” Ciolos concluded.

Ciolos, UNEP’s Solheim talk about making operational the environment dimension of Agenda 2030

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and the UNEP Executive Director, Erik Solheim have talked on Tuesday about making operational the Agenda 2030’s environment dimension and the need to have a stronger integration of the environment policies with the economic ones.

According to official sources present at the meeting, Solheim thanked Premier Ciolos for the manner Romania is covering the presidency of the current session of the Permanent Representatives Committee to the UNEP.

During the meeting, Erik Solheim presented his tenure’s priorities, namely the air pollution issue, the oceans’ management and in particular his vision on the green economy, on the role of the private companies in the sustainable economic transformation and also measures to encourage innovation in order to attain sustainable development global targets.

Premier Dacian Ciolos presented the measures to promote the green economy and highlighted the interest the Romanian Government is giving to preserving biodiversity.

At the same time, say the sources, Ciolos expressed his availability for a tighter collaboration with the UNEP.

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi talk on economic co-operation, combating terrorism

Prime minister Dacian Ciolos and the President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Tuesday have talked on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, about strengthening the bilateral relations based on a consistent political dialogue, official sources told Agerpres.

The two dignitaries have insisted upon bolstering the economic relations between Romania and Egypt, which are already on a rise considering that last year the bilateral trade amounted to USD 867 million. Agriculture, energy and infrastructure are the main collaboration fields.

Given that Egypt is the main export destination for the Romanian wheat – 1.5 million tonnes yearly – the two officials stressed the importance of strengthening the direct ties between the Romanian producers and the Egyptian importers in order to avoid technical difficulties connected to the wheat trade.

Also, according to the sources, the two high officials have reiterated in their bilateral meeting the importance of organizing a second session of the Inter-governmental Committee for economic, scientific and technical co-operation in 2017 to ease the bilateral contacts.

Another topic addressed by Dacian Ciolos and Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was the enhancement of the bilateral co-operation and the active participation in the international efforts of fighting terrorism.

Romania’s PM Ciolos meets Canadian counterpart Trudeau to discuss visa liberalisation

On the side-lines of the ongoing 71st Session of the UN General Assembly in New York, Romanian Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos met Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau to discuss mainly visa liberalisation for Romanian nationals travelling to Canada, official sources told AGERPRES.

The sources also said the two prime ministers noticed the outlook is good for the visa requirements on Romanian nationals travelling to Canada to be lifted in the near future.

They added that Ciolos and Trudeau also discussed Canada’s contribution to making operational the decisions of the 2016 Warsaw Summit of NATO about strengthening NATO’s eastern side, particularly the Black Sea zone.

Romanian PM meets Finland’s President Niinisto to discuss preparations for EU troika

In New York on Tuesday, Romania’s Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos and Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto discussed cooperation to prepare the troika of the European Union’s presidency, given that Romania is scheduled to take over the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2019. It will be followed by Finland and Croatia.

Official sources told Agerpres that Ciolos and Niinisto considered the establishment of a consultation mechanism to prepare the presidency and structure a bilateral dialogue and cooperation in current European affairs.

At the same time, the two state officials also discussed the future of the European Union and the impact of the UK having voted to pull out of the EU; the EU security dimension, as well as the latest developments in the EU’s eastern neighbourhood, according to the sources.