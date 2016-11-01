PM Ciolos drops political neutrality, will attend PNL’s National Council on Wednesday and public rally on Sunday

Premier Dacian Ciolos will attend the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) National Council meeting on Wednesday, at the Palace of Parliament. Liberals also expect him to attend the public rally they will organise at the end of this week, PNL sources told Mediafax.

PNL’s National Council meeting was convened to validate the National Political Bureau’s (BPN) decision by unanimity on October 24 to designate Dacian Ciolos as the party’s nominee for the Premier’s office after the December 11th parliamentary elections.

According to the sources, the Prime Minister has also confirmed his presence at PNL’s rally at the end of this week. The rally is scheduled on Sunday, at 5 p.m., considering that the Premier will be in Riga, Latvia, on Saturday, where he will attend the 5th Summit of the Heads of Government of China and Central and Eastern European Countries.

When they announced the rally, officially the Liberals only said that they would be happy for Dacian Ciolos to be present too, while PNL President Alina Gorghiu said that the Premier has a tenure to complete but she would like him to also take part in PNL’s electioneering actions when his schedule allows.

Premier Dacian Ciolos has so far refused the invitation launched by President Iohannis to declare his sympathy, adhesion or preference for a political party. “I won’t run in the elections and I did not understand the President statements as a request to do so,” Ciolos dryly commented a month ago when asked by journalists whether he would remain independent or would run in the elections, considering that President Klaus Iohannis had said that he should express his preference for a political party.