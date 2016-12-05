PM Ciolos: Economic growth of over 4pct estimated for 2017 must be backed by populism-free policies

Romania’s economic growth of over 4 percent estimated for 2017 must be backed by wise employment policies that are free from the marks of populism, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said Monday.

“The economic growth in excess of 4 percent estimated for 2017 must be supported by wise market-adjusted employment policies that are once and for all free of the marks of populism and immediate electoral interests, which, unfortunately, has favoured poverty in Romania for so many years now. The fact that October 31, 2015 – September 30, 2016, more than 154,000 additional jobs were created – the highest annual growth rate after the economic crisis – shows the response of the market to the stimulating measures, such as cutting the Value-Added Tax (VAT), providing tax incentives and increasing incomes,” Ciolos wrote in a Facebook post.

He also said that poverty alleviation and respect for human dignity can be secured by creating sure jobs for fair pay, instead of just temporary social aids.

“We are continuing our journey with new approaches of employment policies in order to sustain new jobs creation and provide real employment opportunities to the unemployed, young graduates and Romanian expats wanting to return to work in Romania. Poverty alleviation and respect for human dignity can be secured by providing sure jobs that pay fair wages, instead of just temporary social aids. Starting this month, we are implementing a package of active employment measures in support of job seekers, employers and Romanian expats wanting to return and work home. This is a new concept meant to provide real employment opportunities to long-time unemployed and people of vulnerable categories who have been held captive to poverty for too long under a system of passive social benefits perpetrated for petty electoral reasons,” reads Ciolos’s Facebook post.