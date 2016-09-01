PM Ciolos: ELI laser at Magurele will contribute toward scientific progress, economic development

Extreme Light Infrastructure laser at Magurele (southern Bucharest) will contribute toward the progress of science in Romania as well as toward the country’s economic development, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said Thursday.

“Romania has a chance (…) with this project, this European investment. (…)This Extreme Light Infrastructure laser (…) will contribute not just toward the progress of science in various areas, but also to economic development, (…) because it will attract scientists from around the world. (…) There are Romanian scientists (…) having recorded high achievements abroad who return to Romania to use this opportunity, and then there are also foreign scientists coming. (…) I am convinced that, by the way in which the project has been designed, it will generate jobs horizontally, including the research area, and here I am thinking about research, development, applied research and research outcomes that will be implemented in production. (…) Things are shaping up great at Magurele and in the next years it will certainly become a development pole for research, development and innovation in many high-tech areas,” Ciolos told a Citizens’ Dialogue held by the European Commission, also attended by Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen.

Ciolos mentioned that the Government has decided not to tax the incomes and wages of researchers.

“Precisely to aid such an integrated system where we can move from fundamental research to applied research and then to competitive production, we have come up this year with a decision to exempt from taxation the incomes and wages of researchers. This is a means to attract researchers from abroad to invest in Romania in the area, to attract foreign companies to develop research, development and innovation centres in Romania and to encourage competitive young Romanians in the area to stay home,” said Ciolos, according to Agerpres.

ELI-NP specialists to start cooperation with Lithuania’s Sunrise Valley Technology and Innovation Centre

Romania’s Horia Hulubei National Nuclear Physics and Engineering Institute (IFIN-HH), the site of the Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) facility, and Lithuania’s Sunrise Valley Technology and Innovation Centre concluded a memorandum of understanding on August 30.

In a press statement released on Thursday, IFIN-HH says the memorandum was signed as part of a May 18 state visit to Lithuania by Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis, when he toured Lithuania’s largest scientific research institute.

“This May’s discussions by a Romanian delegation, which included Director of the Horia Hulubei National Nuclear Physics and Engineering Institute, Nicolae-Victor Zamfir, also coordinator of the ELI-NP project, paved the ways for a broad cooperation framework between Romania and Lithuania in high-tech research,” the statement reads.

It also says that the signing of the memorandum will be followed by defining actual joint cooperation involving ELI-NP and Sunrise Valley specialists at a bilateral workshop to be hosted by the institute at Magurele.