PM Ciolos, EU’s Katainen address opportunities in infrastructure, healthcare

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Friday welcomed Vice President of the European Commission Jyrki Katainen to address the opportunities offered by the Investment Plan for Europe (The Juncker Plan), particularly for infrastructure and healthcare.

In a press statement released on Friday, the Government says talks focused on current affairs on the European Union’s agenda that are of interest to Romania, such as the future of the EU after Brexit, economic development, European funds, job creation, the Bratislava Summit, and e-governance.

During their meeting, Ciolos emphasised the importance of European projects and policies that meet the citizens’ needs being promoted.

“Romania remains strongly committed to the European project, even more so in the current context when we finds it extremely important to promote some European projects and policies that meet the citizens’ needs, particularly related to investments, healthcare and jobs,” said Ciolos.

According to the statement, emphasis was put on the opportunities offered by the Investment Plan for Europe (the Juncker Plan), especially for infrastructure and healthcare.

“Also mentioned was a one-million euro technical assistance the Romanian Health Ministry has obtained from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to draft the investment projects for three regional hospitals in Iasi, Cluj-Napoca and Craiova. The funds come from the European Investment Advisory Hub, a technical assistance platform that is a component of the Investment Plan for Europe,” the statement adds.