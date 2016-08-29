PM Ciolos: Government emergency ordinace this week for more polling stations abroad

The Romanian government is set to adopt a new emergency ordinance this week to allow more polling stations for the Romanians living abroad in the upcoming elections, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos announced on Monday.

“We are set to adopt a new emergency ordinance this week to allow, in very precise circumstances, establishing more polling stations for Romanian residents abroad,” Ciolos said at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomats.

The PM stressed that this year’s legislative elections will be the first to allow Romanian residents abroad to vote by mail.

“I’m talking about Romanians who have their residence abroad. They have the possibility of choosing to vote by mail and we hope that there will be many people choosing it,” Ciolos pointed out.

He also stressed that the emergency ordinance will allow establishing polling stations for Romanian residents abroad and it will be adopted in order to ensure that no Romanian citizen is denied the right to vote.

“I am certain that our diplomatic missions, which are in charge of setting up polling stations for Romanian residents abroad will make the necessary efforts to organize them the best way they can in order to allow Romanian citizens to exercise their fundamental right to vote,” he said.

According to the PM, the relations with Romanians living abroad and making sure they have access to decent and responsible services should be at the core of Romanian diplomatic concerns.

“We are also set to launch very soon a new vision on Romania’s relations with the diaspora and I am counting on you, Romania’s diplomats, to implement it,” PM Colos told the participants at the Annual Meeting of Romanian Diplomats.