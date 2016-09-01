PM Ciolos: I encourage Gov’t members wishing to run in elections to do so, but to withdraw when campaign begins

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said Wednesday that he encourages the members of his governmental team who want to run in the parliamentary elections to do so, but he pointed out that they must withdraw from the Government when the election campaign begins.

“I have seen speculations, because some of the members of the governmental team have made certain statements. (…) Not only that I don’t have anything against it, but I encourage them and other capable, competent young people who wish to change Romania for the better, to engage politically if they wish even in these elections. (…) If members of the team decide to run, but not because I ask them to (…), I encouraged them to do politics, to do it, however, the moment they announce they will participate in the elections (…) they are to withdraw and enter the election campaign,” Ciolos told the Romanian public television broadcaster TVR.

The Prime Minister reiterated that, as far as he is concerned, he will not join any political structure, he will not create a party and will not run in the parliamentary elections this year.

Asked if he will accept to be a prime minister again, in case he is proposed by a majority after the parliamentary elections, Dacian Ciolos replied: “I do not talk about hypothetical situations.”