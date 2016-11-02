PM Ciolos: I feel less closer to what PSD wants to do in terms of need for change

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos reasserted on Tuesday night that he doesn’t see himself a premier of a coalition between the National Liberal Party (PNL) and the Social Democratic Party (PSD), saying that he feels less closer to PSD than to PNL, which he has had the occasion to work for in the past.

“From where I stand, the set of principles and values underpinning the platform I have made public is not only to affirm certain principles, but to show that I, at least, wish to guide my actions and my decisions starting from those applied principles. (…) I said that surely there are people inside PSD one could work for, as in any other parties, yet I said that when it comes to what I have set out to do, to the need for change in Romania, to the need to undertake certain reforms I feel less closer to what the PSD intends to do, than what I saw, at least declaratively, at other parties. I had the occasion to work with PNL, I used to be a minister in a PNL government,” Ciolos told Antena 3 private broadcaster in an interview on Tuesday.

When asked if he could run a PNL-PSD government knowing about their precedent with USL – the Social Liberal Union, a centre-left and centre-right union fathered on 5 February 2011 by then PNL leader Crin Antonescu and then PSD leader Victor Ponta in opposition to then president Traian Basescu – Ciolos repeated that he cannot see not himself the Premier of such a government.

“I will meet Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Timisoara”

Romania’s Prime minister Dacian Ciolos said Tuesday that in the days ahead he will meet Serbia’s Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic to discuss Serbia’s accession to the EU and Serbia’s treating the local Romanian minority.

“Romanians in the communities around Romania are in a special situation, and that is one of the main reasons for my deciding to meet the Serbian prime minister, whom I meet on Timisoara in the days ahead to discuss how Romania can help Serbia’s accession to the EU and how the country respects the rights of its Romanian minority. I know there are some worries over there and some expectations regarding support from the Romanian Government and the behaviour of the Serbian Government, and I intend to discuss these issues as well,” Ciolos told Radio Romania Actualitati public radio station on Tuesday evening.