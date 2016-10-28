PM Ciolos: I haven’t thought about running for presidency, I believe that Iohannis is a good president

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos stated on Thursday night, on the Realitatea TV private television station that he hasn’t thought about running for the presidency of Romania, adding that in his opinion Klaus Iohannis is a very good president.

When asked if he took into account the idea of running for Romania’s presidency, in the context in which the Romania 100 Platform is considered by some analysts better suited for a presidential campaign Ciolos replied: “No. I haven’t thought about such candidacy, currently I have no reason to do so. I believe that Mr. Iohannis is a very good president”.

“I am positive that Canadian visa issue is solved”

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos voiced his conviction that the Canadian visa issue is solved, the visa requirement lifting going to be formally announced by the Canadian Government.

“The Canadian Government must announce it formally, officially, but I have the full conviction that indeed, this problem is solved, and I have had this conviction some time now. (…) This matter has been left aside. I took this topic, I assumed this topic sometime this summer, when I decided to go to Canada and endorse this both in Romania’s and in Bulgaria’s, because this is it, we are dealt with as a bulk. And only Romania has made proactive demarches in relation with the Canadian Government. I had two direct meetings with the Canadian Prime Minister and several phone conversations in this period,” the PM told Realitatea TV private television broadcaster on Thursday evening.

He said that he worked very well in this case with MEP Sorin Moisa, who has been and is involved in the CETA ratification in the European Parliament.

“We have coordinated our actions so that we persuade the Canadians that the decision must be made now, before the CETA approval and not afterwards, because that was the Canadian Government’s goal. (…) We insisted that the issue be solved now. We found a solution even after our Bulgarian friends accepted an alternative which we said it does not satisfy us. We continued the negotiations with dignity and determination and we managed to persuade our Canadian partners why it is important for the visa requirement lifting to happen in 2017 and not in 2018,” the Prime Minister said.

On incidents from unionists’ march: Instigations and exaggerated approaches of gendarmes recorded

Prime Minister Dacin Ciolos maintained on Thursday night that the incidents which occurred in the unionists’ march were generated by certain instigations, but also by the wrong approaches of the gendarmes.

“Clearly there were instigations and it was an attempt to not respect the route which was approved. (…) That protest, unlike others, had been approved (…) and it was approved for a certain route. Only several protesters and not the majority of them decided that they wanted to enter from somewhere else,” Ciolos stated on the Realitatea TV private television station.

He added that, in their turn the gendarmes also exaggerated, and Minister Tudorache will be taking the measures required.

“It was also an exaggerated approached of the gendarmes in certain cases and Minister Tudorache knows it and he will come up with several measures,” Ciolos mentioned.