PM Ciolos: I invite you to vote on Sunday with PNL or USR

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos is calling on the electorate to vote on Sunday with the National Liberal Party (PNL) or the Save Romania Union (USR), to allow the projects started by his government to continue.

“In order for the projects started this year to continue we need to be able to create a parliamentary majority around those two parties after the December 11 election, namely around the PNL and the USR. This way we can have the political support to conclude the projects already started and to continue other projects and other ideas which were launched and emerged this year. Therefore, I invite you to vote with the National Liberal Party or with the Save Romania Union, because I can finally say that we have people who can drive Romania forward!” the Prime Minister said on Thursday in a video message posted on his Facebook page.

Ciolos also stated that he wants to continue a manner of governance which is based on transparency and efficiency, drawing attention that all his projects can be overturned if the country reverts to a governance based on lies and populism.

“It was a governance based on a good management of the public money, based on integrity, on transparency and efficiency and we want to continue this manner of governance. But we realize that, even if a year has passed, all these projects which started can be easily overturned if we were to return to a governance based on lies, populism and corruption,” the Prime Minister added.

He thanked the PNL and the USR for the decision to “unconditionally” support the Romania 100 Platform, “parties which decided to focus on values and principles before talking about commitments regarding the future governance programme.”