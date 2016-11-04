PM Ciolos: If populist and without funding sources any law will be challenged with Constitutional Court

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos stated on Friday, in Alba Iulia that if a law is populist and doesn’t have any funding sources it will be challenged with the Constitutional Court, regardless of who supports it.

“Any law, regardless of who votes for it, if it’s populist and without funding sources, we will take measures and whenever we have arguments, we will challenge them with the Constitutional Court,” Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos stated in a press conference.

The head of the Government underlined again that he will not support the populist measures, regardless of the party that promotes them, responding thereby to the question of a journalist, which referred to the increases in salaries and benefits provided in the National Liberal Party’s (PNL) governance programme.

Dacian Ciolos paid a visit to Petrosani and Alba Iulia, where he met with the local authorities of the Valea Jiului and the Rosia Montana area – Apuseni Mountains, to whom he presented the support mechanism drawn by the Government for the integrated development pilot-areas of intervention, which also targets these former mono-industrial mining areas.

Apart from the discussions with the local authorities from the former mining areas in the Valea Jiului and Rosia Montana – Apuseni Mountains, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos had meetings with members of the University’s Senate in Petrosani and paid a visit to the Local Office of the Governmental Unit of Technical Assistance in Valea Jiului.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Regional Development and Public Administration Vasile Dincu, State Adviser and Coordinator of the Governmental Unit of Technical Assistance Ionel Danca, as well as by State Secretary of Culture Ministry Oana Bogdan.

PM Ciolos on gold mining in Rosia Montana: It’s not our priority for now

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos stated on Friday, in a press conference that for now gold mining in Rosia Montana isn’t a priority.

“It’s not our priority for the moment. Now, our priority is to take what can currently be done, in order to place together the respective resources so we can capitalize on them. (…) No, because you know what is the situation of the respective project (e.n.-of gold mining),” Dacian Ciolos stated, when asked if there is any prospect for mining in the Rosia Montana.

The Prime Minister brought to mind that the Culture Ministry proposed a project for the UNESCO to protect an area in Rosia Montana, where there is a heritage which is very important to be capitalized on.

Dacian Ciolos added that in the Apuseni Mountains there is also a copper mine.

“There is a pollution problem that we must solve, there will also be investments here, in order to drain the underground waters or the residues which come of the mining activities. (…) But, as I was saying, we try to find a way through, where mining can be carried out by observance of the legislation, the mining legislation and the other laws of the country, in order to do them and not to exclude each other, but that can be done only by firstly observing the laws and by respecting the resources that we have there,” Ciolos stated.

“Integrated Gov’t approach of financial resources, technical assistance for three disadvantaged regions”

The government will approach in an integrated manner the spending of financial resources in three of Romania’s disadvantaged regions and will provide technical assistance to these areas faced with issues specific to mono-industry or high unemployment rates, in order to boost their economic development, Premier Dacian Ciolos said on Friday in Petrosani at the inauguration of the local office of the Government Technical Assistance Unit created under a Memorandum and tasked with managing the government assistance directed to the three disadvantaged regions: the Jiu Valley, Rosia Montana and the north of Moldavia.

“For these three regions we thought to effectively integrate the financial resources available under various programs financed from European funds, as well as from the state budget, and also have an integrated approach to investing these financial resources. To this end we approved in the government a Memorandum that provides for the establishment of a Government Technical Assistance Unit as part of the Prime Minister’s Chancellery, which will also have three local offices, one in each of the three regions; one office will be located in the Jiu Valley at the premises of the Petrosani University,” said the Premier.