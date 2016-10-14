PM Ciolos: Investments at Magurele can generate over 600 million-euro annual turnover

The investment in the Extreme Light Infrastructure – Nuclear Physics (ELI-NP) laser at Magurele can generate local development, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said Friday, showing that the turnover which a recent study estimates stands at over 600 million euro per year.

“A governance concept is needed which should include several institutions, because so far people have focused more on the scientific part, on the construction of this facility that will host the laser, the gamma component. (…) Since spring, we have realized that we shall see the laser ready and not be able to capitalise on its true potential. That is why we began developing this concept, which is making progress. The idea of the meeting today is that, beyond the governmental or research institutions there, we should motivate, encourage and involve the local public authorities, but also the business environment. Investments there that can generate, as far as I understood from the study, a turnover exceeding 600 million euro annually, could generate up to 6-7,000 jobs, with a high added value,” the Prime Minister said, at the end of a meeting on the topic of developing the “Laser Valley-Land of Lights” concept.

Ciolos insisted on the need to connect through infrastructure Magurele to Bucharest and Henri Coanda Airport, in order to better capitalise on the laser’s potential.

“Particularly for that reason the Transport Ministry is also involved together with the Ilfov County Council and the City Hall of the Municipality of Bucharest. Magurele is to the south of Bucharest and there is also need for a connection to the Airport and the city centre. Even the works on Bucharest’s ringroad will ensure the connection between the southern and the northern part of Bucharest (…). This study that was conducted also includes this part of necessary infrastructure to connect Magurele to Bucharest,” he explained.