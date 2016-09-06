Processed with Snapseed.

PM Ciolos invites BMW to be more present in Romania in coming years

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said on Monday, at the end of his visit to Germany, that he discussed among others with BMW representatives about the prospect of this company being more active in Romania in the near future.

The Romanian PM met representatives of the business environment, but also high-ranked politicians in the state of Bavaria.

The Prime Minister said he spoke with representatives of big German companies about “the opportunities related to the research, development and IT sectors.”

“We agreed to organise in the coming weeks the visit of a group of IT specialists from the BMW offices (…) to see the future options,” Ciolos pointed out.

The Prime Minister said that this German company has proven interest in respect to possible investment in Romania.

“I believe there is an interest on BMW’s behalf in taking a more careful look at the potential Romania has,” Dacian Ciolos said.

The chief of Government showed that he wanted to send a signal that “Romania is a favourable environment for investments in general.”

He spoke of the closeness between Romania and the state of Bavaria also referring to the fact that over 100,000 German ethnics of Romanian descent live in this region.

Facebook
Twitter
Google+0
Pinterest0
Linkedin0
Tumblr0
Print0
E-mail
Total
0
Shares

Related News

Comments are closed

COPYRIGHT © 2015 - Nineoclock . All Rights Reserved |  Creare Site: AmiGio

NINE O’CLOCK The Web Edition - Your First English Language Daily [e]Newspaper in Romania