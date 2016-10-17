photo-edito-ciolos

PM Ciolos launches Romania 100 platform

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos launched the “Romania 100″ platform on Monday evening.

“I promised I won’t run in these elections and I won’t be getting politically involved during this tenure. My decision stays firm, and the Government I am running remains an independent one. (…) We need a profound refreshing of the political class, principles which we, as a society, must assume beyond political commitments and election cycles. That is why, I propose you the platform Romania 100 – Romania at 100 years – 10 principles of a governance for the citizens, accompanied by a portfolio of national projects which I believe must be continued or begun by the next government. A platform to recover trust in Romania and in ourselves,” the PM wrote on Facebook on Monday

