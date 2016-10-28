PM Ciolos on UDMR campaign slogans: I think no region needs to be rescued from Bucharest

Premier Dacian Ciolos said on Friday in northwestern Zalau that ways need to be found to connect Romania’s regions as tightly as possible and not isolate them, as call some of the campaign slogans fielded by the Hungarian Democratic Union of Romania (UDMR) in certain Transylvanian counties, reading “We save [name of a city] from Bucharest.”

“I don’t think we need to rescue any region from Bucharest and I believe that Transylvania in particular has no reason to complain; economically, Transylvania has fared very well – anyway areas in Transylvania and Banat. The issues requiring us to have vision and projects for the future in order to balance development are mostly in the eastern part of Romania and in the south. I don’t think such local approaches are a solution for Romania’s development. On the contrary, I believe that we must find ways – as regards infrastructure, but also in other activity areas – to link Romania’s regions as tightly as possible, not isolate them,” said the Premier.

Banners raised by UDMR in several Transylvanian cities carry messages like “We save Cluj. From Bucharest,” or “We save Oradea. From Bucharest.”