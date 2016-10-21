PM Ciolos pays visit to Romanian militaries in Bosnia: Western Balkans have strategic importance to Romania; We want things to evolve well in this area

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos while paying a visit to Romanian militaries in Bosnia, conveyed them that the region in which they are has a strategic importance for our country and that Romania is interested in a good evolution in the Western Balkans.

“Your mission is very important because for Romania, the evolution in the West Balkans is a very important one. We are watching very carefully what is happening in our area of strict vicinity. It’s a part of Europe and we have the direct interest that things evolve well here,” Ciolos stated.

He added that the presence of the Romanian militaries in Bosnia within the European Union Force (EUFOR) mission is important not only because Romania can contribute to peace keeping in the region, but also because the Romanians, through their cultural and historic particularity, enjoy the trust of the locals.

He stated that it is in Romania’s interest that the West Balkans approach the European Union and therefore it’s essential for our country to participate in building peace and improving the economy of these states.

Romania is participating with 40 servicemen to the EUFOR mission in Bosnia, alongside 20 states, among which 15 are members of the EU.

During his visit to Camp Butmir Base, Ciolos discussed with Romanian militaries and laid a wreath at the monument built to the memory of Second Lieutenant Remus Branzan, who died on the line of duty in Bosnia in 1996.

