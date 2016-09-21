PM Ciolos: Romania has vocation for important role in multilateral international relations

Romania has a vocation for being an important player in multilateral international relations, Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos said in a Facebook post after a first day in New York attending the 71st Session of the United Nations General Assembly.

“The first day at the UN was a busy day and I ended it convinced that Romania has a vocation for being an important player in multilateral international relations. I participated in the opening of the UN General Assembly, in the meeting organized by the US President Barack Obama on the global refugee crisis and in the Open Governance Conference hosted by France and South Africa. On the sidelines, I met with Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, with Finish President Sauli Niinisto, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and UNEP Executive Director Erik Solheim,” Ciolos said.