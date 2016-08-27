PM Ciolos: Romanian-Polish bilateral relations very strong, could be strengthened

The Romanian-Polish relations are very strong and all premises are to strengthen them and coordinate the viewpoints regarding the European agenda, on Saturday said the Romanian Prime Minister, Dacian Ciolos, at Gura Humorului, at the beginning of his meeting with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo.

“We are crossing a period in which the bilateral relationship between Romania and Poland is very intense and I believe that we have all premises to be able to work together, to both strengthen the exchanges between us, between Romania and Poland, and also to coordinate our views regarding the European agenda. With Poland, beyond the historic relations, we have the opportunity to have in Romania a community of Poles which we see as a bridge between our countries,” said Ciolos at the debut of the talks in the plenum of the delegations from the two countries, according to a record published on the Government’s website.

EU – Turkey dialogue important, on commitments about illegal migration included

It is important to maintain the dialogue between the European Union and Turkey, including as regards the commitments the latter has taken in connection with the issue of the illegal migration towards the EU, on Saturday said Prime Minister, Dacian Ciolos at the end of his meeting with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo.

“I hailed the outcome of the recent visit the Foreign Affairs ministers of Poland and Romania have paid to Ankara, Turkey. We believe it is important that the dialogue between the EU and Turkey should be maintained. The evolution in Turkey is important to us, too, not only from the perspective of the relationship Turkey has with the EU, of the role Turkey is playing in maintaining security and stability at the Black Sea, but also from the commitments Turkey has taken in connection with the matter of the illegal migration towards the EU. From this perspective, too the maintaining of the relationship with Turkey is important,” said premier Dacian Ciolos in a joint press statement with his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo, on a working visit to Gura Humorului, the northeastern County of Suceava.

Premier Ciolos is on Saturday in the northeastern County of Suceava, on the occasion of the working visit his Polish counterpart, Beata Szydlo is paying to Romania.

The premier is accompanied by the chief of the PM’s Chancellery, Dragos Tudorache and the state secretary for European Affairs, with the PM’s Chancellery, Cristian Badescu.