PM Ciolos says he won’t run in parliamentary elections: President didn’t tell me to run for general elections

Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Friday said in southern Slatina that he won’t run in the 11 December parliamentary elections.

He specified that of what President Klaus Iohannis said a day before he didn’t understand that the head of state had asked him to run.

“No. I said I won’t run. And from what Mr. President Iohannis said I didn’t understand that he asked me to run,” said Ciolos.

 

