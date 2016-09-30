Prime Minister Dacian Ciolos on Friday said in southern Slatina that he won’t run in the 11 December parliamentary elections.

He specified that of what President Klaus Iohannis said a day before he didn’t understand that the head of state had asked him to run.

“No. I said I won’t run. And from what Mr. President Iohannis said I didn’t understand that he asked me to run,” said Ciolos.

